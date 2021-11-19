FACTBOX-Baseball-List of American League MVP award winners

List of American League Most Valuable Player award winners after Japan's Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels was named as the 2021 recipient on Thursday. 2021 - Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

2020 - Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox 2019 - Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

2018 - Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox 2017 - Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

2016 - Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels 2015 - Josh Donaldson, Toronto Blue Jays

2014 - Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels 2013 - Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers

2012 - Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers 2011 - Justin Verlander, Detroit Tigers

2010 - Josh Hamilton, Texas Rangers 2009 - Joe Mauer, Minnesota Twins

2008 - Dustin Pedroia, Boston Red Sox 2007 - Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees

2006 - Justin Morneau, Minnesota Twins 2005 - Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees

2004 - Vladimir Guerrero, Anaheim Angels 2003 - Alex Rodriguez, Texas Rangers

2002 - Miguel Tejada, Oakland Athletics 2001 - Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle Mariners

2000 - Jason Giambi, Oakland Athletics 1999 - Ivan Rodriguez, Texas Rangers

1998 - Juan Gonzalez, Texas Rangers 1997 - Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners

1996 - Juan Gonzalez, Texas Rangers 1995 - Mo Vaughn, Boston Red Sox

1994 - Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox 1993 - Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox

1992 - Dennis Eckersley, Oakland Athletics 1991 - Cal Ripken, Jr., Baltimore Orioles

1990 - Rickey Henderson, Oakland Athletics 1989 - Robin Yount, Milwaukee Brewers

1988 - Jose Canseco, Oakland Athletics 1987 - George Bell, Toronto Blue Jays

1986 - Roger Clemens, Boston Red Sox 1985 - Don Mattingly, New York Yankees

1984 - Willie Hernandez, Detroit Tigers 1983 - Cal Ripken Jr., Baltimore Orioles

1982 - Robin Yount, Milwaukee Brewers 1981 - Rollie Fingers, Milwaukee Brewers

1980 - George Brett, Kansas City Royals 1979 - Don Baylor, California Angels

1978 - Jim Rice, Boston Red Sox 1977 - Rod Carew, Minnesota Twins

1976 - Thurman Munson, New York Yankees 1975 - Fred Lynn, Boston Red Sox

1974 - Jeff Burroughs, Texas Rangers 1973 - Reggie Jackson, Oakland Athletics

1972 - Dick Allen, Chicago White Sox 1971 - Vida Blue, Oakland Athletics

1970 - Boog Powell, Baltimore Orioles 1969 - Harmon Killebrew, Minnesota Twins

1968 - Denny McLain, Detroit Tigers 1967 - Carl Yastrzemski, Boston Red Sox

1966 - Frank Robinson, Baltimore Orioles 1965 - Zoilo Versalles, Minnesota Twins

1964 - Brooks Robinson, Baltimore Orioles 1963 - Elston Howard, New York Yankees

1962 - Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees 1961 - Roger Maris, New York Yankees

1960 - Roger Maris, New York Yankees 1959 - Nellie Fox, Chicago White Sox

1958 - Jackie Jensen, Boston Red Sox 1957 - Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees

1956 - Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees 1955 - Yogi Berra, New York Yankees

1954 - Yogi Berra, New York Yankees 1953 - Al Rosen, Cleveland Indians

1952 - Bobby Shantz, Philadelphia Athletics 1951 - Yogi Berra, New York Yankees

1950 - Phil Rizzuto, New York Yankees 1949 - Ted Williams, Boston Red Sox

1948 - Lou Boudreau, Cleveland Indians 1947 - Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankees

1946 - Ted Williams, Boston Red Sox 1945 - Hal Newhouser, Detroit Tigers

1944 - Hal Newhouser, Detroit Tigers 1943 - Spud Chandler, New York Yankees

1942 - Joe Gordon, New York Yankees 1941 - Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankees

1940 - Hank Greenberg, Detoit Tigers 1939 - Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankees

1938 - Jimmie Foxx, Boston Red Sox 1937 - Charlie Gehringer, Detroit Tigers

1936 - Lou Gehrig, New York Yankees 1935 - Hank Greenberg, Detroit Tigers

1934 - Mickey Cochrane, Detroit Tigers 1933 - Jimmie Foxx, Philadelphia Athletics

1932 - Jimmie Foxx, Philadelphia Athletics 1931 - Lefty Grove, Philadelphia Athletics

