FACTBOX-Baseball-List of American League MVP award winners

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 05:32 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 05:32 IST
List of American League Most Valuable Player award winners after Japan's Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels was named as the 2021 recipient on Thursday. 2021 - Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

2020 - Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox 2019 - Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

2018 - Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox 2017 - Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

2016 - Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels 2015 - Josh Donaldson, Toronto Blue Jays

2014 - Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels 2013 - Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers

2012 - Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers 2011 - Justin Verlander, Detroit Tigers

2010 - Josh Hamilton, Texas Rangers 2009 - Joe Mauer, Minnesota Twins

2008 - Dustin Pedroia, Boston Red Sox 2007 - Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees

2006 - Justin Morneau, Minnesota Twins 2005 - Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees

2004 - Vladimir Guerrero, Anaheim Angels 2003 - Alex Rodriguez, Texas Rangers

2002 - Miguel Tejada, Oakland Athletics 2001 - Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle Mariners

2000 - Jason Giambi, Oakland Athletics 1999 - Ivan Rodriguez, Texas Rangers

1998 - Juan Gonzalez, Texas Rangers 1997 - Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners

1996 - Juan Gonzalez, Texas Rangers 1995 - Mo Vaughn, Boston Red Sox

1994 - Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox 1993 - Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox

1992 - Dennis Eckersley, Oakland Athletics 1991 - Cal Ripken, Jr., Baltimore Orioles

1990 - Rickey Henderson, Oakland Athletics 1989 - Robin Yount, Milwaukee Brewers

1988 - Jose Canseco, Oakland Athletics 1987 - George Bell, Toronto Blue Jays

1986 - Roger Clemens, Boston Red Sox 1985 - Don Mattingly, New York Yankees

1984 - Willie Hernandez, Detroit Tigers 1983 - Cal Ripken Jr., Baltimore Orioles

1982 - Robin Yount, Milwaukee Brewers 1981 - Rollie Fingers, Milwaukee Brewers

1980 - George Brett, Kansas City Royals 1979 - Don Baylor, California Angels

1978 - Jim Rice, Boston Red Sox 1977 - Rod Carew, Minnesota Twins

1976 - Thurman Munson, New York Yankees 1975 - Fred Lynn, Boston Red Sox

1974 - Jeff Burroughs, Texas Rangers 1973 - Reggie Jackson, Oakland Athletics

1972 - Dick Allen, Chicago White Sox 1971 - Vida Blue, Oakland Athletics

1970 - Boog Powell, Baltimore Orioles 1969 - Harmon Killebrew, Minnesota Twins

1968 - Denny McLain, Detroit Tigers 1967 - Carl Yastrzemski, Boston Red Sox

1966 - Frank Robinson, Baltimore Orioles 1965 - Zoilo Versalles, Minnesota Twins

1964 - Brooks Robinson, Baltimore Orioles 1963 - Elston Howard, New York Yankees

1962 - Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees 1961 - Roger Maris, New York Yankees

1960 - Roger Maris, New York Yankees 1959 - Nellie Fox, Chicago White Sox

1958 - Jackie Jensen, Boston Red Sox 1957 - Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees

1956 - Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees 1955 - Yogi Berra, New York Yankees

1954 - Yogi Berra, New York Yankees 1953 - Al Rosen, Cleveland Indians

1952 - Bobby Shantz, Philadelphia Athletics 1951 - Yogi Berra, New York Yankees

1950 - Phil Rizzuto, New York Yankees 1949 - Ted Williams, Boston Red Sox

1948 - Lou Boudreau, Cleveland Indians 1947 - Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankees

1946 - Ted Williams, Boston Red Sox 1945 - Hal Newhouser, Detroit Tigers

1944 - Hal Newhouser, Detroit Tigers 1943 - Spud Chandler, New York Yankees

1942 - Joe Gordon, New York Yankees 1941 - Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankees

1940 - Hank Greenberg, Detoit Tigers 1939 - Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankees

1938 - Jimmie Foxx, Boston Red Sox 1937 - Charlie Gehringer, Detroit Tigers

1936 - Lou Gehrig, New York Yankees 1935 - Hank Greenberg, Detroit Tigers

1934 - Mickey Cochrane, Detroit Tigers 1933 - Jimmie Foxx, Philadelphia Athletics

1932 - Jimmie Foxx, Philadelphia Athletics 1931 - Lefty Grove, Philadelphia Athletics

