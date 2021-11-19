FACTBOX-Baseball-List of American League MVP award winners
List of American League Most Valuable Player award winners after Japan's Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels was named as the 2021 recipient on Thursday. 2021 - Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
2020 - Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox 2019 - Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
2018 - Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox 2017 - Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
2016 - Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels 2015 - Josh Donaldson, Toronto Blue Jays
2014 - Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels 2013 - Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers
2012 - Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers 2011 - Justin Verlander, Detroit Tigers
2010 - Josh Hamilton, Texas Rangers 2009 - Joe Mauer, Minnesota Twins
2008 - Dustin Pedroia, Boston Red Sox 2007 - Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees
2006 - Justin Morneau, Minnesota Twins 2005 - Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees
2004 - Vladimir Guerrero, Anaheim Angels 2003 - Alex Rodriguez, Texas Rangers
2002 - Miguel Tejada, Oakland Athletics 2001 - Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle Mariners
2000 - Jason Giambi, Oakland Athletics 1999 - Ivan Rodriguez, Texas Rangers
1998 - Juan Gonzalez, Texas Rangers 1997 - Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners
1996 - Juan Gonzalez, Texas Rangers 1995 - Mo Vaughn, Boston Red Sox
1994 - Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox 1993 - Frank Thomas, Chicago White Sox
1992 - Dennis Eckersley, Oakland Athletics 1991 - Cal Ripken, Jr., Baltimore Orioles
1990 - Rickey Henderson, Oakland Athletics 1989 - Robin Yount, Milwaukee Brewers
1988 - Jose Canseco, Oakland Athletics 1987 - George Bell, Toronto Blue Jays
1986 - Roger Clemens, Boston Red Sox 1985 - Don Mattingly, New York Yankees
1984 - Willie Hernandez, Detroit Tigers 1983 - Cal Ripken Jr., Baltimore Orioles
1982 - Robin Yount, Milwaukee Brewers 1981 - Rollie Fingers, Milwaukee Brewers
1980 - George Brett, Kansas City Royals 1979 - Don Baylor, California Angels
1978 - Jim Rice, Boston Red Sox 1977 - Rod Carew, Minnesota Twins
1976 - Thurman Munson, New York Yankees 1975 - Fred Lynn, Boston Red Sox
1974 - Jeff Burroughs, Texas Rangers 1973 - Reggie Jackson, Oakland Athletics
1972 - Dick Allen, Chicago White Sox 1971 - Vida Blue, Oakland Athletics
1970 - Boog Powell, Baltimore Orioles 1969 - Harmon Killebrew, Minnesota Twins
1968 - Denny McLain, Detroit Tigers 1967 - Carl Yastrzemski, Boston Red Sox
1966 - Frank Robinson, Baltimore Orioles 1965 - Zoilo Versalles, Minnesota Twins
1964 - Brooks Robinson, Baltimore Orioles 1963 - Elston Howard, New York Yankees
1962 - Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees 1961 - Roger Maris, New York Yankees
1960 - Roger Maris, New York Yankees 1959 - Nellie Fox, Chicago White Sox
1958 - Jackie Jensen, Boston Red Sox 1957 - Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees
1956 - Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees 1955 - Yogi Berra, New York Yankees
1954 - Yogi Berra, New York Yankees 1953 - Al Rosen, Cleveland Indians
1952 - Bobby Shantz, Philadelphia Athletics 1951 - Yogi Berra, New York Yankees
1950 - Phil Rizzuto, New York Yankees 1949 - Ted Williams, Boston Red Sox
1948 - Lou Boudreau, Cleveland Indians 1947 - Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankees
1946 - Ted Williams, Boston Red Sox 1945 - Hal Newhouser, Detroit Tigers
1944 - Hal Newhouser, Detroit Tigers 1943 - Spud Chandler, New York Yankees
1942 - Joe Gordon, New York Yankees 1941 - Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankees
1940 - Hank Greenberg, Detoit Tigers 1939 - Joe DiMaggio, New York Yankees
1938 - Jimmie Foxx, Boston Red Sox 1937 - Charlie Gehringer, Detroit Tigers
1936 - Lou Gehrig, New York Yankees 1935 - Hank Greenberg, Detroit Tigers
1934 - Mickey Cochrane, Detroit Tigers 1933 - Jimmie Foxx, Philadelphia Athletics
1932 - Jimmie Foxx, Philadelphia Athletics 1931 - Lefty Grove, Philadelphia Athletics
