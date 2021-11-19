Left Menu

Cricket-Shield game delayed due to possible COVID case

Sutherland, the son of long-serving former Cricket Australia boss James Sutherland, had "returned a test result which requires further analysis", Cricket Australia said, causing organisers to hold off starting the game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Victoria were isolating while further tests were being carried out, Cricket Australia added in a statement. The board said the match could start on Saturday or later depending on test results.

