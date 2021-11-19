Cricket-Shield game delayed due to possible COVID case
Sutherland, the son of long-serving former Cricket Australia boss James Sutherland, had "returned a test result which requires further analysis", Cricket Australia said, causing organisers to hold off starting the game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Victoria were isolating while further tests were being carried out, Cricket Australia added in a statement. The board said the match could start on Saturday or later depending on test results.
- Country:
- Australia
The Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and New South Wales has been delayed after a possible COVID-19 case involving Victoria all-rounder Will Sutherland. Sutherland, the son of long-serving former Cricket Australia boss James Sutherland, had "returned a test result which requires further analysis", Cricket Australia said, causing organisers to hold off starting the game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.
Victoria were isolating while further tests were being carried out, Cricket Australia added in a statement. The board said the match could start on Saturday or later depending on test results.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cricket
- Victoria
- New South Wales
- Cricket Australia
- James Sutherland
- Australia
ALSO READ
Cricket-Australia should not give up on Pucovski despite concussion issues: Gilchrist
Thankful for opportunity to represent Australia: James Pattinson on retirement from international cricket
Cricket racism: Sponsors quit English club over claims
Cricket-West Indies to play three T20s and three ODIs in tour to Pakistan
Cricket-New Zealand expect tricky surface in Sharjah, says Santner