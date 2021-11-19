Left Menu

'I'm definitely available', says Mushfiqur Rahim after he was 'dropped' from Bangladesh T20I squad

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim said he is "available" to play for the side and has quashed off claims of him being rested for the Pakistan T20Is.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 19-11-2021 09:07 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 09:07 IST
'I'm definitely available', says Mushfiqur Rahim after he was 'dropped' from Bangladesh T20I squad
Bangladesh wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim (Photo/ ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim said he is "available" to play for the side and has quashed off claims of him being rested for the Pakistan T20Is. Bangladesh and Pakistan will lock horns in the first T20I on Friday. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced a 16-man squad for the T20I series against Pakistan.

The cricket board claimed that all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan and Shaif Uddin are unavailable due to injuries while Mushfiqur was rested for the T20 international series. "To be honest I haven't reached the stage when I have to tell someone that I need rest. I am definitely available. Why won't I be? I obviously had a disappointing World Cup. I needed an opportunity to bounce back," Mushfiqur told Channel 24 as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

"I was asked if I was available, to which I said of course I am available. But I was told that the selection committee, team management, head coach and team director took a collective decision to drop me," he added. Meanwhile, returning to the Bangladesh T20 team are batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto and leg spinner Aminul Islam Biplob. The newcomers are batsmen Saif Hassan and Yasir Ali Chowdhury, pacer Shohidul Islam and wicketkeeper Akbar Ali.

Bangladesh T20 squad: Mahmud Ullah (captain), Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shohidul Islam, Akbar Ali. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021