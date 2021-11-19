Left Menu

Rangers hires Van Bronckhorst as Gerrard's replacement

PTI | Glasgow | Updated: 19-11-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 09:37 IST
Rangers hires Van Bronckhorst as Gerrard's replacement
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Scottish champion Rangers hired former Netherlands international Giovanni van Bronckhorst as manager, replacing Steve Gerrard.

Gerrard left Rangers to join Aston Villa in the Premier League last week.

The 46-year-old Van Bronckhorst, who played for Rangers from 1998-2001, becomes the club's 17th permanent manager.

He has previously coached Feyenoord — leading the team to the Dutch title — and more recently Guangzhou R&F in China.

Rangers lead the Scottish league by four points from Glasgow rival Celtic after 13 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021