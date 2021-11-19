Sports News Roundup: Biden says U.S. considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics; Shohei Ohtani unanimous AL MVP; Bryce Harper wins NL honor and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Biden says U.S. considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

The United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, President Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday, a move that would be aimed at protesting China's human rights record, including what Washington says is genocide against minority Muslims. "Something we're considering," Biden said when asked if a diplomatic boycott was under consideration as he sat down for a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Shohei Ohtani unanimous AL MVP; Bryce Harper wins NL honor

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels was the unanimous winner of the American League MVP award and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper won the National League MVP for the second time in his career, it was announced Wednesday on MLB Network. The Japanese-born Ohtani is the 19th unanimous MVP winner and won the award on the strength of his prowess as both a slugger and pitcher. He received the maximum total of 420 points while beating out two Toronto Blue Jays infielders -- second-place Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (269) and third-place Marcus Semien (232).

Tennis-Zverev sets up semi-final clash with Djokovic, Medvedev beats Sinner

Alexander Zverev booked his place in the last four of the ATP Finals where he will face world number one Novak Djokovic after a 6-2 6-4 win over Hubert Hurkacz in Turin on Thursday. The German fired 22 winners and closed out the match in 62 minutes, the fastest of the tournament so far. In the second Red Group match of the day, defending champion Daniil Medvedev struggled past Jannik Sinner 6-0 6-7(5) 7-6(8). The winner of Friday's match between Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud will complete the semi-final line-up.

Tennis-WTA threatens to pull out of tournaments in China over Peng

An outcry over the whereabouts of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai escalated on Friday as the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said it was prepared to pull its tournaments out of China if they were not satisfied with the response to her sexual assault allegation. Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that the former vice-premier, Zhang Gaoli, coerced her into sex and that they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Cricket-Australia's Paine steps down as test cricket captain after texting scandal

Tim Paine stepped down as Australia test cricket captain on Friday for sending inappropriate text messages to a female co-worker, although an investigation by governing body Cricket Australia exonerated him of any breach of its code of conduct. The governing body has accepted the resignation, a decision Paine said he made as he was aware the investigation by the body's integrity unit would be made public.

Premier League reaches six-year U.S. TV deal with NBC Sports

The Premier League said on Thursday it has agreed to a six-year U.S. broadcast rights agreement with NBC Sports as it looks to further strengthen its popularity in the United States.

Financial terms of the deal, which covers all 380 soccer matches every season and includes exclusive rights for Spanish language coverage, were not disclosed, but a report on The Athletic said it was worth over $2 billion.

Cricket-Hales defends 2009 image appearing to show him in blackface

Former England batsman Alex Hales has defended an old photo appearing to show him in blackface at a fancy dress party, saying it was a tribute to late rapper Tupac Shakur. The Sun newspaper published the image on Thursday and said it was taken at a New Year's Eve party in 2009.

Soccer-Red Stars, Spirit vie for maiden NWSL title in championship showdown

A dominant Washington Spirit takes on the scrappy Chicago Red Stars in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, as each vies for its first National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) crown. The Red Stars pulled off a 2-0 upset over the Portland Thorns in their semifinal on Sunday, despite seeing star forward Kealia Watt exit the game with an injury in the first half, and will hope to shake off the disappointment of past years on Saturday.

Troy Brouwer retires after 14 NHL seasons

Troy Brouwer announced his retirement on Thursday after playing 14 NHL seasons. A Stanley Cup winner with Chicago in 2010, Brouwer appeared in 851 career games with the Blackhawks, Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues, Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers. The 36-year-old last played during the 2019-20 season while competing in his second stint with the Blues.

