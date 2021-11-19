Left Menu

Cricket-England's Stone considering retirement from tests

A succession of injuries throughout his career has stunted Stone's progress, with the paceman having played three tests for England after his debut in July 2019. "If I'm being honest, I've had to properly think hard about whether I want to try and get back out there and do it again," he added.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 10:33 IST
Cricket-England's Stone considering retirement from tests

England fast bowler Olly Stone is considering retirement from test cricket due to his latest back injury that ruled him out of the upcoming Ashes in Australia, the 28-year-old said. Stone underwent surgery for a stress fracture in his back in July, which kept him out of England's squad for the five-test Ashes series that begins in Brisbane on Dec. 8.

"I've given myself the best possible chance of doing everything I can to play test cricket, and if it means I can't, it would sit right with me if I have to call it a day in the longer format," Stone told the BBC https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/59336369 on Thursday. A succession of injuries throughout his career has stunted Stone's progress, with the paceman having played three tests for England after his debut in July 2019.

"If I'm being honest, I've had to properly think hard about whether I want to try and get back out there and do it again," he added. "This time I felt like I'd done everything I can off the field: diet, nutrition, even just getting fitter and stronger. In the past I thought it might have been a factor to why (the injury) was happening."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021