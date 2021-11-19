Left Menu

Olympics-Fan qualifies for Luge World Cup in first for China -media

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-11-2021 13:01 IST
Luger Fan Duoyao, who finished 17th in a qualification round, will be the first Chinese man to enter the Luge World Cup, which will kick off in Beijing on Nov. 20, according to a report from state-owned CCTV on Friday.

The World Cup will take place at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Beijing, and will also double as an event for athletes to qualify for the Winter Olympics next February.

