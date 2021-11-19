Sports News Roundup: Biden says U.S. considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics; Mets announce hiring of Billy Eppler as GM and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Biden says U.S. considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

The United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, President Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday, a move that would be aimed at protesting China's human rights record, including what Washington says is genocide against minority Muslims. "Something we're considering," Biden said when asked if a diplomatic boycott was under consideration as he sat down for a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Mets announce hiring of Billy Eppler as GM

The New York Mets put an end to their long general-manager saga by announcing the hiring of Billy Eppler on Thursday. Eppler, 46, previously served as the Los Angeles Angels' general manager from 2015-20. Before that, he was a member of the New York Yankees' front office for over a decade, serving as assistant GM from 2014-15.

Tennis-Zverev sets up semi-final clash with Djokovic, Medvedev beats Sinner

Alexander Zverev booked his place in the last four of the ATP Finals where he will face world number one Novak Djokovic after a 6-2 6-4 win over Hubert Hurkacz in Turin on Thursday. The German fired 22 winners and closed out the match in 62 minutes, the fastest of the tournament so far. In the second Red Group match of the day, defending champion Daniil Medvedev struggled past Jannik Sinner 6-0 6-7(5) 7-6(8). The winner of Friday's match between Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud will complete the semi-final line-up.

Tennis: WTA threatens to pull tournaments out of China over Peng

An outcry over the whereabouts of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai escalated on Friday as the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said it was prepared to pull its tournaments out of China if they were not satisfied with the response to her sexual assault allegation. Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media in early November that former vice-premier, Zhang Gaoli, coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry scores 40 as Warriors top Cavs

Stephen Curry saved 20 of his game-high 40 points for the final 12 minutes as the Golden State Warriors rallied from a 13-point deficit to defeat the host Cleveland Cavaliers 104-89 on Thursday. Curry's 40 points featured 9-for-16 shooting on 3-pointers. The Warriors made 15 threes in the game, six in the fourth period. Draymond Green contributed a game-high 14 assists as Golden State won for the ninth time in 10 games.

NHL roundup: Hurricanes end Ducks' eight-game winning streak

Seth Jarvis scored the tiebreaking goal near the midway point of the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes won 2-1 at Anaheim on Thursday night, ending the Ducks' eight-game winning streak. Ethan Bear tallied a first-period goal for Carolina, and Frederik Andersen, who began his career with Anaheim, stopped 31 shots to improve to 6-1-0 on the road.

Cricket-Australia skipper Paine steps down after texting scandal

Distraught and in tears, Tim Paine stepped down as Australia test cricket captain on Friday after revelations he had been investigated and cleared over sexually explicit text messages sent to a female former colleague four years ago. The development has plunged Australia's Ashes preparations into disarray three weeks before the first test in Brisbane starts on Dec. 8.

Cricket: Cummins next captain on the rank after Paine resignation

After losing their last two test captains amid allegations of misconduct, Cricket Australia will be certain to do their due diligence before appointing the next man to take over the job. Tim Paine's shock resignation on Friday over sexually explicit text messages followed Steve Smith's departure from the team's leadership in the wake of the controversial 2018 Newlands ball-tampering scandal.

Soccer-Red Stars, Spirit vie for maiden NWSL title in championship showdown

A dominant Washington Spirit take on the scrappy Chicago Red Stars in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, as each vies for its first National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) crown. The Red Stars pulled off a 2-0 upset over the Portland Thorns in their semifinal on Sunday, despite seeing star forward Kealia Watt exit the game with an injury in the first half, and will hope to shake off the disappointment of past years on Saturday.

Banners, lights as Japan hails MVP award for baseballer Ohtani

From the prime minister to people in the street, Japan on Friday celebrated Shohei Ohtani winning one of U.S. baseball's top awards with joy, banners and newspaper extras filled with pride at the achievement of one of their own. Ohtani, 27, with the Los Angeles Angels, won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for Major League Baseball's American League, becoming only the second Japanese player after Ichiro Suzuki, then with the Seattle Mariners, did so in 2001.

