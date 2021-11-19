Left Menu

Indonesia Masters: PV Sindhu storms into semis

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-finals of the women's singles at the Indonesia Masters 2021 badminton on Friday.

ANI | Bali | Updated: 19-11-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 13:37 IST
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu stormed into the semi-finals of the women's singles at the Indonesia Masters 2021 badminton on Friday. Battling it out at Court 3, PV Sindhu overwhelmed Turkey's Neslihan Yigit 21-13, 21-10 in a 35-minute encounter.

The reigning world champion will now take on either Akane Yamaguchi of Japan or Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in the semi-final. This is PV Sindhu's second-consecutive semi-final appearance on the BWF World Tour after the French Open last month.

Later in the day, former world No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth and 2014 Indonesia Masters champion HS Prannoy will battle it out for a place in the semis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

