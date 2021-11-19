Rugby-Australia determined to end autumn series with win in Wales

Left Menu

Australia stand-in captain James Slipper says the team are desperate for a win against Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday to give them some momentum going into next year after a disappointing autumn international series so far.

Australia stand-in captain James Slipper says the team are desperate for a win against Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday to give them some momentum going into next year after a disappointing autumn international series so far. Defeats to Scotland and England in the last two weeks have threatened to end a good season on a sour note, but Slipper believes the outlook will change drastically if they can get a victory this weekend.

"It's very important to finish the year and a high. You can build through to the World Cup next year and so forth, but we would like to build on the back of the nice win here in Wales," Slipper told reporters on Friday. "We're expecting a pretty tough game. But as a group, we're solely focused on getting our job done individually and then collectively as a team so we can get that win."

The prop, who is captain in the place of the injured Michael Hooper, says the side have let themselves down with poor discipline and an inability to execute their plans. "We just need to concentrate on absolutely nailing the game plan. In the last two games we've probably gone away from that and we've struggled to execute under pressure," he said.

"We haven't respected the ball and our discipline has absolutely killed us. We need to make sure we look after the ball and we need to play some really good rugby." The match is the last of 2021 for the side, who have been exposed to COVID-19 bubbles for much of the previous six months, which has been mentally draining.

"A lot of players haven't been home since June. Players have missed the birth of their babies, they've missed their kids growing up for the last six months. "So it's been tough. And not only on the players, but the staff as well," Slipper said.

