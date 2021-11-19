BBL: Perth Scorchers sign England cricketers Laurie Evans, Brydon Carse

Perth Scorchers on Friday announced the signings of England cricketers Laurie Evans and Brydon Carse ahead of the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL). With 184 T20 matches to his name, Evans comes with a wealth of experience and the reputation of a power hitter capable of match-winning brilliance.

On the other hand, right-arm speedster Brydon Carse off the back of a solid Vitality Blast T20 season, which saw him claim career-best figures of 3-30 for Durham County Cricket Club. "Laurie is a top player who will bring versatility, power and experience to the team, he is a great competitor, and we look forward to welcoming him to the Scorchers," Perth Scorchers Head Coach Adam Voges said in a statement

"Brydon is an impressive young talent who can make an impact with both ball and bat and has the ability to take the game away from any opposition," he added. Commenting on his signing, Carse said, "I'm hoping to create some match-winning performances with both bat and ball, I like to think I play my cricket with a smile on my face and enjoy it."

The 26-year-old had his first taste of international cricket in July when helping England to a one-day clean sweep of Pakistan. He claimed a career-best 5-wicket haul for 61 runs, the second-best bowling figures by an England bowler against Pakistan in ODIs. Carse will link up with the Scorchers after the Australia A vs England Lions men's Ashes Tour Match on December 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)