Left Menu

BBL: Perth Scorchers sign England cricketers Laurie Evans, Brydon Carse

Perth Scorchers on Friday announced the signings of England cricketers Laurie Evans and Brydon Carse ahead of the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL).

ANI | Perth | Updated: 19-11-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 14:42 IST
BBL: Perth Scorchers sign England cricketers Laurie Evans, Brydon Carse
Brydon Carse (Image: Durham Cricket's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Perth Scorchers on Friday announced the signings of England cricketers Laurie Evans and Brydon Carse ahead of the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL). With 184 T20 matches to his name, Evans comes with a wealth of experience and the reputation of a power hitter capable of match-winning brilliance.

On the other hand, right-arm speedster Brydon Carse off the back of a solid Vitality Blast T20 season, which saw him claim career-best figures of 3-30 for Durham County Cricket Club. "Laurie is a top player who will bring versatility, power and experience to the team, he is a great competitor, and we look forward to welcoming him to the Scorchers," Perth Scorchers Head Coach Adam Voges said in a statement

"Brydon is an impressive young talent who can make an impact with both ball and bat and has the ability to take the game away from any opposition," he added. Commenting on his signing, Carse said, "I'm hoping to create some match-winning performances with both bat and ball, I like to think I play my cricket with a smile on my face and enjoy it."

The 26-year-old had his first taste of international cricket in July when helping England to a one-day clean sweep of Pakistan. He claimed a career-best 5-wicket haul for 61 runs, the second-best bowling figures by an England bowler against Pakistan in ODIs. Carse will link up with the Scorchers after the Australia A vs England Lions men's Ashes Tour Match on December 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021