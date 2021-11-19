Left Menu

ATP Finals: Zverev reaches semis, Medvedev beats Sinner

Alexander Zverev booked his berth in the semi-finals of the ongoing ATP Finals 2021 in Turin after he cruised past Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday.

ANI | Turin | Updated: 19-11-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 14:45 IST
ATP Finals: Zverev reaches semis, Medvedev beats Sinner
Alexander Zverev (Photo: Twitter/Western & Southern Open). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Alexander Zverev booked his berth in the semi-finals of the ongoing ATP Finals 2021 in Turin after he cruised past Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday. With this win, the German moved to 2-1 in the Red Group action. Zverev, who had to beat Hurkacz to qualify following his three-set defeat to Red Group winner Daniil Medvedev, played aggressively and consistently, hitting 22 winners and committing just eight unforced errors to secure victory after 62 minutes.

In the dead rubber, Daniil Medvedev captured his third consecutive round-robin win to top the Red Group with a 3-0 record. The world number two, who secured qualification for the last four on Tuesday when he beat Alexander Zverev, saved two match points as he edged home favourite Jannik Sinner 6-0, 6-7(5), 7-6(8) in front of a lively crowd at the Pala Alpitour in Turin.

Medvedev has now won his past eight matches at the season finale, having defeated Dominic Thiem to lift the trophy when the event was held in London last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021