NZ don't have Australia 'phobia', they just play swing better than India: Hesson

We obviously do very well against India, Australia struggle against India.I think its just the way the sides matchup against each other from a skill perspective, what were good at facing and what theyre good at facing.Australia tends to deal with our swing bowling a lot better than the Indians do.

PTI | Auckland | Updated: 19-11-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 15:58 IST
NZ don't have Australia 'phobia', they just play swing better than India: Hesson
Mike Hesson (file image) Image Credit: ANI
Denying claims that New Zealand has a ''phobia ''of facing their Trans-Tasman rivals, former coach Mike Hesson said Australia is simply good at countering swing bowling, something that India struggles with.

New Zealand lost the T20 World Cup final to Australia last week. It was reminiscent of their 2015 ODI World Cup final's defeat to the same opponent.

"I guess we've only really had two big occasions haven't we (recently), the 2015 World Cup and this one in terms of finals," Hesson told 'SEN NZ', when asked if the Kiwis have a ''phobia'' of the Australians in cricket terms.

"We've beaten them a heck of a lot in Chappell-Hadlees over the last six or seven years, and we've basically retained it the majority of the time.'' India, on the other hand, has a poor record versus New Zealand in major International Cricket Council (ICC) events stretching back to 18 years.

India's seven-wicket win in the 2003 World Cup under Sourav Ganguly was the last time they beat the Kiwis in an ICC tournament. The Men in Blue recently lost to the Kiwis in the T20 World Cup and the World Test Championship final earlier this year. They were also knocked out by Kane Williamson and Co. in the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinals.

The 47-year-old also shed light on why New Zealand fare so well against India in ICC tournaments.

''Each side has got better matchups than others. We obviously do very well against India, Australia struggle against India.

''I think it's just the way the sides match up against each other from a skill perspective, what we're good at facing and what they're good at facing.

"Australia tends to deal with our swing bowling a lot better than the Indians do. So, I think it's more matchup than phobia from my perspective." Hesson, who guided New Zealand to the final of the 2019 ODI World Cup, feels the Australian players also have more experience of playing matches on the big stage than their Kiwi counterparts.

"I think we're okay in bi-laterals, it's when we get to a big stage and more of their players have potentially played more big matches, but I don't think necessarily there's a phobia."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

