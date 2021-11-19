People often told me this is a sport for boys, not girls: Footballer Indumathi

Prior to the historic tour to Brazil, Indian women's football team players Sanju Yadav and Indumathi Kathiresan took time out for ten excited fans who were eager to speak to their idols and wish them luck for the upcoming matches. With matches being held behind closed doors and teams travelling largely in bio-bubbles due to COVID-19, the players' interactions with fans have been minimal. The virtual meet was not only a unique opportunity for fans, but it also gave the players a chance to witness first-hand the support and love from their followers as they gear up to face Brazil (November 25), Chile (November 28), and Venezuela (December 1) in the coming days.

"When I was playing at the state level, people often told me this is a sport for boys, not girls. Even at home, they used to ask me why are you playing a boys' game? But nobody can tell you that this is not a girls' game, and for that, we have to go out there and show them," said Indumathi as per AIFF release, when asked by a 7-year-old girl about boys in the playground telling her that football is not for girls. Meanwhile, when a budding woman footballer asked Sanju how she made it from Haryana's Bhiwani to Brazil, Sanju highlighted the importance of her family's support from the beginning.

"I first played football at school when our PT (physical training) teacher made us play the game during recess. I soon developed an interest and started going out to play regularly. In the beginning, my family had no idea about it but when I started coming home late, they soon found out that I was playing football," said Sanju. "Since that day, they have never stopped me. Thanks to their support, I soon made it to the national U-13 camp. To date, getting selected for that first Indian camp remains the most special moment of my career," she added.

Both Sanju and Indumathi were announced in the 23-member squad for the four-nation tournament in Brazil. The Indian side will also face Chile and Venezuela along with the host nation, becoming the first senior national team to play against these football powerhouses. The exposure tour is part of the team's preparation for the Asian Cup to be held in Mumbai and Pune from January 2022. (ANI)

