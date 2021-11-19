Left Menu

Soccer-I've tweaked my philosophy in preparation for Newcastle job - Howe

New Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said he spent his time away from the game working on changing his football philosophy and is under no illusions about the size of the task he has at the relegation-threatened club. It's a huge challenge that we face," Howe added. "Tomorrow is a massive day for everybody connected with the football club.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 17:16 IST
New Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said he spent his time away from the game working on changing his football philosophy and is under no illusions about the size of the task he has at the relegation-threatened club. Former Bournemouth manager Howe was appointed https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/newcastle-appoint-ex-bournemouth-boss-howe-after-bruce-exit-2021-11-08 as Steve Bruce's replacement earlier this month and will take charge of his first game in 14 months when Newcastle host promoted Brentford on Saturday.

Howe led Bournemouth from fourth-tier League Two to the top flight with the club playing an attractive brand of football and the 43-year-old said Newcastle's players have "responded well" to him in the last 10 days. "We've covered a lot and will try to implement philosophy in a steady way and we definitely want to shape the team in the way we want to go forward. I've been very impressed by the response and attitude of everybody," Howe told reporters on Friday.

He said he had planned well prior to getting the job and had been preparing for the moment for a long time to make sure he was ready to go from day one. "You go in and you can implement your ideas straight away. I have slightly tweaked my philosophy from previous years because you have to evolve," he added.

Newcastle, 19th, are the only winless side in the Premier League and sit five points from the safety zone. "I'm looking forward to the challenge. It's a huge challenge that we face," Howe added.

"Tomorrow is a massive day for everybody connected with the football club. The supporters have shown how important it is, a sell-out. I'm sure the atmosphere will be a brilliant thing for me and my players to experience." Howe said Paraguayan midfielder Miguel Almiron has not yet returned form international duty while Paul Dummett remains sidelined with an injury.

