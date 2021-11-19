Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea's Lukaku out of Leicester clash, Kovacic to miss more games: Tuchel

We will take things seriously as always, we will have talks with the doctor and the physios and the player. "Mateo will take another (few) days until he is ready and will miss more matches." Kovacic has been one of Chelsea's standout players so far this season, leading the squad with five assists. German forward Timo Werner has also been injured for the past month but Tuchel was optimistic of his return while he was given a boost with winger Christian Pulisic coming through the international break unscathed.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 17:35 IST
Soccer-Chelsea's Lukaku out of Leicester clash, Kovacic to miss more games: Tuchel

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku will miss Saturday's Premier League clash at Leicester City as he continues to nurse an ankle injury while midfielder Mateo Kovacic will miss more matches, manager Thomas Tuchel said on Friday. Lukaku has not played in the past month and Tuchel said he hopes to have the Belgian striker back for Tuesday's Champions League group game against Juventus, with a decision set to be taken by Monday.

"I can tell you that Mateo and Romelu are still out for tomorrow. Romelu is close to team training so hopefully will join the squad on Sunday, he is pushing hard to come back ASAP," Tuchel told reporters. "We will not rush things. We will take things seriously as always, we will have talks with the doctor and the physios and the player.

"Mateo will take another (few) days until he is ready and will miss more matches." Kovacic has been one of Chelsea's standout players so far this season, leading the squad with five assists.

German forward Timo Werner has also been injured for the past month but Tuchel was optimistic of his return while he was given a boost with winger Christian Pulisic coming through the international break unscathed. "Timo (Werner) is in team training since yesterday, we will see as we have another training session in two hours. Maybe he can make the squad or the bench. Pulisic feels fine," Tuchel added.

Chelsea lead the league with 26 points but with a tight schedule heading into the new year. Tuchel is happy to be tested as he heads into December without the prospect of a winter break, which he enjoyed with his former clubs Borussia Dortmund and Paris St Germain.

"It is the first time I will play around Christmas and New Year," he added. "We had little breaks in France and Germany but what did we do? We watched Boxing Day games. I am aware of the schedule but it does not feel like a job. I am happy to be here."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021