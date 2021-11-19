Left Menu

Soccer-Werder coach Anfang denies using fake COVID-19 vaccine certificate

Werder Bremen coach Markus Anfang has denied using a fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate after an investigation was launched by German authorities, the club said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-11-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 17:48 IST
"On Thursday evening the management of SV Werder Bremen was informed of an ongoing investigation into an alleged use of a forged vaccination certificate by Markus Anfang," Werder said. "In a personal discussion with the management Markus Anfang vehemently rejected the accusations and assured them he was fully vaccinated and had not made use of a fake vaccination certificate."

The coach said he had been vaccinated twice at an official vaccination centre. "Just like any other double-jabbed citizen I got my two vaccination shots at an official vaccination centre and received the stickers to put on my yellow vaccination passport," Anfang said in a club statement.

"I then digitised it at a pharmacy and obviously assumed that all was in order. I very much hope this issue is cleared up quickly." The vaccination of players and team staff has been an issue for months in German football. Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is the most high-profile player to refuse inoculation, citing concerns over the long-term effects of the vaccine.

