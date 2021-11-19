Left Menu

India name U-19 'A' and 'B' squad for Triangular series involving Bangladesh

The BCCI All-India Junior Selection Committee on Friday announced the U-19 A and U-19 B squad for the upcoming U-19 triangular series to be played against Bangladesh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-11-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 17:50 IST
India name U-19 'A' and 'B' squad for Triangular series involving Bangladesh
BCCI Logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BCCI All-India Junior Selection Committee on Friday announced the U-19 A and U-19 B squad for the upcoming U-19 triangular series to be played against Bangladesh. The series will be played from November 28 to December 7 in Kolkata.

India U19 A squad is as follows: SK Rasheed (C), Yash Dhull (VC), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana, S Rohilla (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Garv Sangwan, RS Hangargekar, Manav Parakh, Vivek Kumar, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Nishant Sindhu, Aryan Dalal. India U19 B squad is as follows: Aneeshwar Gautam (C), PM Singh Rathore (VC), Md Faiz, R Vimal Kumar, Ansh Gosai, Uday Saharan, KS Tambe, Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Vasu Vats, Dhanush Gowda, Shaswat Dangwal, Aayush Singh Thakur, Shashank M, Vicky Ostwal, Shoun Roger. (ANI)

The first clash will be between India U19 A and India U19 B, which will be played on November 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021