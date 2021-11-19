Left Menu

Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I: India win toss, opt to bowl; Harshal Patel makes debut

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the second T20I here at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Friday.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 19-11-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 18:48 IST
Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I: India win toss, opt to bowl; Harshal Patel makes debut
Rohit Sharma and Tim Southee at the toss (Photo/ICC-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand in the second T20I here at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Friday. Harshal Patel will be making his T20I debut for India and former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar handed him his India cap.

Speaking at the toss, Rohit said, "We are going to field first. We have seen it here, it's a nice option to go with. Considering the dew factor, it's good to chase in Ranchi. It was a good effort from the boys. It was good learning for them as they finished the game, it was a good positive to have from that game. The game is such that you need some energy and experience. We have one change, Harshal comes in for Siraj." On the other hand, New Zealand stand-in captain Tim Southee said, "We would have bowled first, taking the dew into consideration, but there's going to be dew right throughout the game. It's always about trying to improve, so we had to keep fighting and take the game deep. We have to focus on the positives. We'll have to deal with the dew, no point of using it as an excuse, we just need to find a way to put up a good performance. We have three changes. Milne, Neesham and Sodhi are back for Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra and Astle."

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Adam Milne, Trent Boult (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021