Hand injury forces Siraj to miss second T20
India pacer Mohammad Siraj was forced to the miss the second T20 against New Zealand on Friday after injuring his left hand while fielding in the series-opener.With Siraj unavailable for selection, Harshal Patel made his India debut. Siraj got a web split on his left hand while fielding on his own bowling in the 1st T20I in Jaipur.
India pacer Mohammad Siraj was forced to the miss the second T20 against New Zealand on Friday after injuring his left hand while fielding in the series-opener.
With Siraj unavailable for selection, Harshal Patel made his India debut. ''Siraj got a web split on his left hand while fielding on his own bowling in the 1st T20I in Jaipur. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress,'' said BCCI in a statement.
Siraj had conceded 39 runs in four overs and taken a wicket in the first game that India won by five wickets.
