Soccer-Veteran former France manager returns to the dugout aged 80

The former France international took over as coach of his country's national team after they won the 1998 World Cup and led them to Euro 2000 success but quit after their group-stage flop at the 2002 World Cup. He then won the Cup of Nations with Tunisia for a unique double of continental titles.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 19:05 IST
Roger Lemerre, who guided France to the European Championship title in 2000, has returned to coaching at the age of 80 at Etoile Sahel, the Tunisian club confirmed on Friday. The club collected only four points from their first four games of the new season, although they did earn a place in the group stage of the African Champions League, which starts in February.

It will be Lemerre’s third stint at the club and a return to a country where he is revered after guiding Tunisia to their only African Cup of Nations title in 2004. The former France international took over as coach of his country’s national team after they won the 1998 World Cup and led them to Euro 2000 success but quit after their group-stage flop at the 2002 World Cup.

He then won the Cup of Nations with Tunisia for a unique double of continental titles. He has also been coach of Morocco. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

