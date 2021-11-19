Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Siraj misses game after injuring hand in opening T20I
The BCCI on Wednesday informed that pacer Mohammed Siraj had injured his left hand during the first T20I against New Zealand in Jaipur on Wednesday.
The BCCI on Wednesday informed that pacer Mohammed Siraj had injured his left hand during the first T20I against New Zealand in Jaipur on Wednesday. The BCCI statement said: "Siraj got a web split on his left hand while fielding on his own bowling in the 1st T20I and is being closely monitored by the BCCI medical team."
The pacer was replaced in the XI by debutant Harshal Patel in the second T20I match, which is being played in Ranchi. Coming to the match, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against New Zealand.
Speaking at the toss, Rohit said: "We are going to field first. We have seen it here, it's a nice option to go with. Considering the dew factor, it's good to chase in Ranchi. It was a good effort from the boys. It was a good learning for them as they finished the game, it was a good positive to have from that game. The game is such that you need some energy and experience. We have youngsters who want to express themselves, it's a good setup, it's important moving forward. We have one forced change, Siraj injured his finger in the first game, so Harshal comes in." India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel
New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Adam Milne, Trent Boult (ANI)
