Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets in low-scoring thriller, take 1-0 lead in T20I series

Pakistan on Friday held their nerve to beat Bangladesh by 4-wicket as the visitors took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series in Mirpur. Chasing 128 for the win, Pakistan wasn't looking in a great position as the score read 24/4 inside the Powerplay. But Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah then steadied the ship for the visitors with a 56-run stand.

Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz eventually finished the game off in style with a stunning 36-run partnership off just 15 balls as a valiant effort from the Bangladesh bowlers went in vain. Earlier, Bangladesh too struggled but Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, and Mahedi Hasan helped them post a respectable 127/7 in their 20 overs. Hasan Ali was the star with the ball for Pakistan as he picked three wickets.

Speaking after the game, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said: "Wicket was a little difficult. Credit to the middle order, the way they showed the skills. Fakhar, Khushdil, the way Nawaz finished. Gave away 15-20 more runs. But this is cricket, happens in T20. Credit to the bowlers the way they bowled." Man of the Match Hasan Ali said: "Pleasant moment for me to win this award. My performance wasn't upto the mark in the WC. As a professional player, ups and downs will come. I have been here in BPL. Normally it's a slow pitch, as much as you can bowl into the stumps with variations, you'll find success."

Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said: "When we chose to bat, it looked a good wicket. But there was help for the bowlers as well. It's not an excuse. Should've put on a better performance with the bat, especially top of the order. Was lacking in the World Cup as well. Would've been better if we got up to 140. But with 127, if you can get a couple of early wickets... Bowlers did a great job. We were very close. In the end, credit goes to the last two batters. Nawaz and Shadab batted really well for them." Brief Scores: Bangladesh: 127/7 (Afif Hossain 36, Mahedi Hasan 30*; Hasan Ali 3-22, Mohammad Wasim Jr 2-24) vs Pakistan 132/6 ( Khushdil Shah 34, Fakhar Zaman 34; Taskin Ahmed 2-31, Mahedi Hasan 1-17) (ANI)

