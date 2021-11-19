Left Menu

Soccer-Fiorentina trip an important moment in Milan's season, says Pioli

The Rossoneri are currently second in the standings but only behind leaders Napoli on goal difference, after picking up 32 points from a possible 36 so far. But they face a tricky task in Florence against a seventh-placed Fiorentina side that has shown great improvement under coach Vincenzo Italiano this season.

19-11-2021
  • Country:
  • Italy

Unbeaten AC Milan face a key moment in their campaign when they visit a dangerous Fiorentina in Serie A on Saturday, head coach Stefano Pioli said on Friday. The Rossoneri are currently second in the standings but only behind leaders Napoli on goal difference, after picking up 32 points from a possible 36 so far.

But they face a tricky task in Florence against a seventh-placed Fiorentina side that has shown great improvement under coach Vincenzo Italiano this season. "My players know what they will face. This is an important moment in the season," Pioli told a news conference.

"Some matches carry more weight than others and tomorrow is very important. We have prepared well, we are motivated, focused and determined." Pioli said forward Ante Rebic will miss out due to an injury he sustained in training, while full back Davide Calabria picked up an injury while on international duty with Italy.

Fiorentina defenders Nikola Milenkovic and Lucas Martinez Quarta are both suspended, but Pioli warned his team against complacency. "I am wary of teams that seem to be in difficulty. It has happened to us too and then we have found more energy and determination," he said.

"Fiorentina have a strong identity, whoever plays always knows what to do. They are a very tricky opponent."

