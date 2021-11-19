Rugby-Argentina make three changes for Ireland clash

Argentina have handed loose forward Santiago Grondona his first start in almost a year, included youthful winger Lucio Cinti and brought back lock Guido Petti after injury in three changes to the starting line-up to face Ireland in Dublin on Sunday. The tourists have elected to go with as strong a selection as possible against an Irish team that beat New Zealand’s All Blacks last weekend.

Coach Mario Ledesma shuffled the back row with Grondona starting, Marcos Kremer moving from lock to flank and Pablo Matera playing number eight. Grondona came off the bench in last week’s 37-16 victory over Italy to make his first test appearance since last December.

Petti missed the test in Treviso after a knock to the knee but is again fit to play. Cinti is the only change in the back line, replacing Santiago Cordero, whose younger brother Facundo is on the bench for the first time and in line for his first cap.

Team: 15-Emiliano Boffelli, 14-Mateo Carreras, 13-Matias Moroni, 12-Jeronimo De La Fuente, 11- Lucio Cinti, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Tomas Cubelli, 8-Pablo Matera, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Santiago Grondona, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2-Julian Montoya (capt.), 1-Thomas Gallo Replacements: 16-Facundo Bosch, 17-Ignacio Calles, 18-Eduardo Bello, 19-Lucas Paulos, 20-Facundo Isa, 21-Gonzalo Bertranou, 22-Nicolas Sanchez, 23-Facundo Cordero. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

