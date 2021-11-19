Left Menu

Guptill surpasses Kohli to become leading run-getter in T20s

Indias Test and ODI captain, Kohli has been rested for the series.Guptill has 3248 runs to his name compared to Kohlis 3227. Guptill averages a little over 30 while Kohli is way ahead of him on that front with an average of 52.

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill on Friday surpassed Indian star Virat Kohli to become the leading run-getter in T20 Internationals.

Guptill surpassed Kohli during the second T20 match of the three-match series. India's Test and ODI captain, Kohli has been rested for the series.

Guptill has 3248 runs to his name compared to Kohli's 3227. Guptill averages a little over 30 while Kohli is way ahead of him on that front with an average of 52. Rohit Sharma is third in the leading run-getters' standings with more than 3000 runs.

Guptill made 31 off 15 balls before being caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant off Deepak Chahar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

