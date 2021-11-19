Left Menu

Rugby-Springboks will miss ‘waterboy’ Erasmus after World Rugby ban

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi says the absence of banned director of rugby Rassie Erasmus from Twickenham will be a blow to the team as they go up against England on Saturday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-11-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 21:28 IST
Rugby-Springboks will miss ‘waterboy’ Erasmus after World Rugby ban
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi says the absence of banned director of rugby Rassie Erasmus from Twickenham will be a blow to the team as they go up against England on Saturday. Erasmus is banned from any matchday activity until Sept. 30 next year after being found guilty of misconduct by an independent committee for his hour-long video critique of the match officials during the British & Irish Lions series.

He had been masquerading as a waterboy for the Boks during the Lions series, coaching from the sidelines, and reprised the role for this month’s test wins over Wales and Scotland. Yet he will not be involved at Twickenham on Saturday after his punishment was handed down by World Rugby on Wednesday.

“It will be tough to be without him as his presence makes a huge difference to us,” Kolisi said at a news conference on Friday that started with SA Rugby saying they would not comment on the case or the sentence handed to Erasmus. Kolisi, however, did respond to a question about having to do without Erasmus for Saturday’s test.

“His insight, the stuff that he sees that we don't see on the field is important. It helps a lot when someone has played rugby at this level. He is always motivating us and talking to us from the side of the field and also when the substitutions are made,” the captain said. “He makes a huge difference to us as a team and we’ll miss him. But I know the coaching staff have plans on how we can work around that as a group,” Kolisi added.

Erasmus was found guilty of all six charges brought by the governing body for various breaches of the game's code of conduct, but he will appeal the verdict, as will SA Rugby. Though Jacques Nienaber is now coach of the side, taking over from Erasmus after South Africa won the 2019 World Cup, he has made no secret of the fact that Erasmus has a heavy input, from training to team selection.

Erasmus was unhappy with numerous decisions by Australian referee Nic Berry in the 22-17 first test loss to the Lions in Cape Town in July, and further displeased when his efforts to engage with the official the following day were rebuffed. He made a 62-minute video critique that was posted online. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021