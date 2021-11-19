Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico win appeal against Griezmann suspension

Griezmann, 30, was sent off in Atletico's 3-2 defeat https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/salah-double-helps-liverpool-beat-atletico-3-2-griezmann-sees-red-2021-10-19 at home by Liverpool in the Champions League last month and was initially handed a one-match ban that was later extended. The Frenchman missed the reverse fixture against Liverpool, a 2-0 defeat, meaning that he has already served his suspension and will be available for the group stage clash at home to AC Milan on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 21:40 IST
Soccer-Atletico win appeal against Griezmann suspension

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann's two-match European ban has been reduced to one game following a successful appeal, governing body UEFA said in a statement on Friday. Griezmann, 30, was sent off in Atletico's 3-2 defeat https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/salah-double-helps-liverpool-beat-atletico-3-2-griezmann-sees-red-2021-10-19 at home by Liverpool in the Champions League last month and was initially handed a one-match ban that was later extended.

The Frenchman missed the reverse fixture against Liverpool, a 2-0 defeat, meaning that he has already served his suspension and will be available for the group stage clash at home to AC Milan on Wednesday. The Spanish side are third in Group B with four points from as many games, eight points behind leaders Liverpool. Porto are second on five points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021