Left Menu

Tennis-Ruud awakening for Rublev as Norwegian bags last semi-final place

The 22-year-old Norwegian qualifies as runner-up from the Green Group as world number one Novak Djokovic, who takes on Cameron Norrie later in Turin, is already through and faces Alexander Zverev for a place in the final. The match was a straight shootout for a last-four place, with world number five Rublev the favourite having won his four previous matches against Ruud.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 21:43 IST
Tennis-Ruud awakening for Rublev as Norwegian bags last semi-final place

Casper Ruud completed the last-four line-up at the ATP finals on Friday, setting up a meeting with holder Daniil Medvedev after a 2-6 7-5 7-6(5) victory over Andrey Rublev. The 22-year-old Norwegian qualifies as runner-up from the Green Group as world number one Novak Djokovic, who takes on Cameron Norrie later in Turin, is already through and faces Alexander Zverev for a place in the final.

The match was a straight shootout for a last-four place, with world number five Rublev the favourite having won his four previous matches against Ruud. The Russian duly drew first blood, securing a double break early on and took the opening set comfortably by winning 92% of his first service points.

Ruud, who came from a set down to beat Norrie on Wednesday, looked to be in trouble when he was broken early in the second. However, he became braver by stepping up to the net more to break straight back. That courage was rewarded with the second set as Ruud found a way to return Rublev's fearsome serve and give himself a chance of facing Medvedev.

The decider was almost a mirror of the previous set as Rublev broke at 3-2, only for Ruud to immediately draw level with a break. The set went to a suitably dramatic tiebreak, where Ruud sealed his last-four spot with an ace. Whatever happens in the semi-final this weekend, it has been a remarkable year for Ruud who won five tour singles titles and achieved his highest world ranking of eighth last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021