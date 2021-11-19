Griezmann has ban cut, can face AC Milan in Champions League

Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann was cleared to play against AC Milan in the Champions League when a two-game ban was halved on appeal on Friday.

UEFA said its appeal body upheld Atlético's request that Griezmann serve only the mandatory one-match ban for his red card in a 3-2 loss against Liverpool last month. Griezmann was sent off in Madrid, after scoring twice, for striking Roberto Firmino's head with a raised boot while stretching for the ball. He missed Atlético's 2-0 loss in the return game at Liverpool.

Atlético hosts Milan on Wednesday in third place in the group, trailing Porto by one point with two rounds left. Last-placed Milan can also still advance to the knockout rounds.

Liverpool, which hosts Porto, is already sure to advance as group winner. AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)