Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-'We must win back trust' - English cricket bodies unite to tackle racism

England's major cricketing bodies collectively apologised on Friday to all those who have suffered racism and discrimination in the game following former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq's revelations about the abuse he encountered. Rafiq told a British parliamentary committee on Tuesday that he had suffered "inhuman" treatment in his time at Yorkshire and described the sport being riddled with racism in England.

Tennis-Italian Berrettini to miss Davis Cup due to injury

Italian Matteo Berrettini said on Friday that he will not compete at the Davis Cup Finals starting this month due to injury and described his withdrawal as "painful and disappointing." The 25-year-old was forced to pull out of the ATP Finals with an abdominal injury on Tuesday and he was replaced in the season-ending tournament by compatriot Jannik Sinner.

Tennis-WTA threatens to pull tournaments out of China over Peng

An outcry over the whereabouts of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai escalated on Friday as the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said it was prepared to pull its tournaments out of China over the issue, prompting an influential Chinese state media editor to criticise the organisation for using a "coercive tone". Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-tennis-star-peng-says-ex-vice-premier-forced-her-into-sex-2021-11-03 and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry scores 40 as Warriors top Cavs

Stephen Curry saved 20 of his game-high 40 points for the final 12 minutes as the Golden State Warriors rallied from a 13-point deficit to defeat the host Cleveland Cavaliers 104-89 on Thursday. Curry's 40 points featured 9-for-16 shooting on 3-pointers. The Warriors made 15 threes in the game, six in the fourth period. Draymond Green contributed a game-high 14 assists as Golden State won for the ninth time in 10 games.

Soccer-Three new managers face three huge challenges

The managerial revolving door has spun faster than ever in the Premier League this season with five clubs having already replaced their coaches. This weekend three clubs mired in relegation trouble play their first games with new coaches at the helm -- Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa, Dean Smith at Norwich City and Eddie Howe at Newcastle United.

Tennis-Ruud awakening for Rublev as Norwegian bags last semi-final place

Casper Ruud completed the last-four line-up at the ATP finals on Friday, setting up a meeting with holder Daniil Medvedev after a 2-6 7-5 7-6(5) victory over Andrey Rublev. The 22-year-old Norwegian qualifies as runner-up from the Green Group as world number one Novak Djokovic, who takes on Cameron Norrie later in Turin, is already through and faces Alexander Zverev for a place in the final.

Tennis-Russian Gabashvili banned for 20 months for doping offence

Russian player Teymuraz Gabashvili has been banned for 20 months following an anti-doping violation, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Friday. The 36-year-old, who reached a career high 43rd in the world in 2016, was tested at a Challenger event in Almaty, Kazakhstan in June and his urine sample was found to contain furosemide, which is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned substance list.

Tennis-Davis Cup to go ahead in Innsbruck, despite new Austrian lockdown - organisers

Next week's Davis Cup Finals ties in Innsbruck will go ahead despite a COVID-19 national lockdown due to start on Monday, organisers said on Friday. Innsbruck is one of three cities hosting the event along with Madrid and Turin.

Tennis-WTA has plenty to lose in China stand-off over Peng

China's influence over the Women's Tennis Association probably reached its zenith in 2018, when Shenzhen bagged a 10-year deal to host the WTA Tour finals with a breathtaking bid that doubled the prize pot to $14 million-a-year. Now its future in the country is in doubt over the case of former doubles world number one Peng Shuai, who has not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Banners, lights as Japan hails MVP award for baseballer Ohtani

From the prime minister to people in the street, Japan on Friday celebrated Shohei Ohtani winning one of U.S. baseball's top awards with joy, banners and newspaper extras filled with pride at the achievement of one of their own. Ohtani, 27, with the Los Angeles Angels, won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for Major League Baseball's American League, becoming only the second Japanese player after Ichiro Suzuki, then with the Seattle Mariners, did so in 2001.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)