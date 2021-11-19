Left Menu

Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Rohit-Rahul register 5th consecutive 50-run partnership

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 19-11-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 22:38 IST
India opening batters Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have been on a roll in the shortest format and on Friday registered their fifth consecutive 50-run partnership in T20Is. The pair went on to complete a classy 100-run partnership before Rahul was dismissed by New Zealand's stand-in skipper Tim Southee in the 14th over. The Indian pair achieved the feat of registering 5 consecutive 50-run stands in the 7th over in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals took to Twitter and wrote, "5th consecutive 50+ partnership for Ro-Ra in T20Is #TeamIndia's most successful opening pair in that metric for a reason, India- 50/0 (6.4)." Coming to the match, the Indian openers thrashed the New Zealand bowlers while chasing the target of 154. Rahul also brought up his half-century in 43 balls, which was was his fourth fifty in the last five games.

Earlier, opting to bowl, the Indian bowlers led by debutant Harshal Patel (2/25) put on a brilliant display as the hosts restricted New Zealand to just 153/6. The trio of Harshal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar kept the Kiwi batters under check as the visitors managed to score just 15 runs from the last three overs. This after Axar Patel and R Ashwin had put the brakes on the attacking display by the New Zealand batters. (ANI)

