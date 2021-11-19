FACTBOX-Tennis-China's Peng Shuai whose whereabouts are unknown after assault allegations

Factbox on China's Peng Shuai, who has not been seen publicly since she accused https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-tennis-star-peng-says-ex-vice-premier-forced-her-into-sex-2021-11-03 a former vice-premier of China, Zhang Gaoli, of sexual assault: Born: Jan. 8, 1986 in Hunan, China

Grand Slam titles (women's doubles): Wimbledon 2013 and French Open 2014 LIFE AND CAREER

* Began playing tennis aged eight after being introduced to the sport by an uncle. * Won her first WTA doubles title at the Guangzhou Open in 2007 with compatriot Yan Zi.

* Won first Grand Slam title with Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei at Wimbledon in 2013 after beating Australian duo Ash Barty and Casey Dellacqua. * Won five doubles titles in 2013 with Hsieh, including the WTA Finals.

* Secured the number one spot in the WTA doubles rankings in 2014, becoming the first Chinese player to achieve the feat. * Won the French Open doubles title with Hsieh in 2014, beating Italian pair Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci in the final.

* Reached the last four of the 2014 U.S. Open -- her best singles performance at a Grand Slam. * Won her first WTA singles title in 2016 with a wildcard at the Tianjian Open.

* Represented China three times at the Olympic Games, in 2008, 2012 and 2016. She won the singles gold medal at the 2010 Asian Games as well as gold for the team. * Won two singles and 23 doubles titles on the WTA Tour.

(Compiled by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru)

