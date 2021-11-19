Left Menu

Motor racing-Wolff spars verbally with Horner and says gloves are off

"Gloves are off and nothing else is to be expected." Horner, asked for his view, replied bluntly: "There is no relationship." Defining it as "the most intense political title fight" the team had ever experienced, he said relationship and respect were different things and he respected the achievements of Mercedes and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton. "But I don't need to go to dinner with Toto, I don't need to kiss his arse or anything like that.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 23:58 IST
Motor racing-Wolff spars verbally with Horner and says gloves are off

Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff declared the gloves were off as he and Red Bull rival Christian Horner engaged in more verbal sparring at the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix on Friday. The two principals have been needling each other all season amid the ebbs and flows of the title battle and they appeared together in a scheduled news conference between practice sessions at Losail.

The fighting talk came to the fore again, following on from last weekend's race in Brazil that was overshadowed by suspicions and accusations. Asked whether there was still mutual respect ahead of the final three races, Wolff replied: "There are many great people working in Red Bull and obviously many in Mercedes and it's a hell of a fight.

"There is a respect for the capability that Red Bull has, definitely, and it's clear that this is tough. It's the world championship of the highest category in motor racing and what started as Olympic boxing went to pro boxing and is now MMA. "Gloves are off and nothing else is to be expected."

Horner, asked for his view, replied bluntly: "There is no relationship." Defining it as "the most intense political title fight" the team had ever experienced, he said relationship and respect were different things and he respected the achievements of Mercedes and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton.

"But I don't need to go to dinner with Toto, I don't need to kiss his arse or anything like that. There's a few other team principals who might..." Horner, who recently compared Wolff to a 'pantomime dame' after being labelled a 'windbag' before that by the Austrian, said they were just very different characters.

"Am I going to be spending Christmas with Toto? Probably not, unless you're in panto this year? I might take the kids," added the Briton. "You don't have to be best mates with your opponents. How can you be? I think that would be dishonest to fake a facade when you're competing against each other."

Mercedes are 11 points clear of Red Bull in the constructors' championship but Red Bull's Max Verstappen is 14 ahead of Hamilton.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition now available: Here's what's new

Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition now available: Here's what's new

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill for $5.3 billion; Britain was unprepared for COVID-19, spending watchdog finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021