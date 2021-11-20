Soccer-Bayern stunned by 2-1 defeat at Augsburg in Bavarian derby

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich suffered a shock 2-1 loss at Augsburg who struck twice against the run of play in the first half to snatch a memorable victory in Friday's Bavarian derby. Goals from Mads Pedersen and Andre Hahn in the 23rd and 36th minutes put the hosts in the driving seat, before Robert Lewandowski pulled a goal back in the 38th, as Augsburg earned their third win in 21 Bundesliga matches against Bayern.

The result leaves Bayern top of the table on 28 points but second-placed Borussia Dortmund, on 24, will be looking to cut the gap when they host VfB Stuttgart on Saturday. With Thomas Mueller playing his 600th game for the Munich club in all competitions, but Joshua Kimmich out again for a week in COVID-19 quarantine after contact with an infected person, Bayern had more than 75% possession at the start.

But Augsburg caught the visitors with a sucker punch when Pedersen powered home a low shot for his maiden Bundesliga goal. With Bayern, who travel to Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League next week, struggling to create chances, Augsburg struck again. Bayern lost possession in their own half and Hahn rose higher than the defence to head in a perfect Iago cross.

The celebrations of the home fans were dampened two minutes later when Bundesliga top scorer Lewandowski scored his 14th league goal from a Mueller assist to cut the deficit. But Augsburg remained disciplined in defence after the break and looked comfortable as they soaked up the Bayern pressure.

The visitors did not have many chances despite dominating possession but came close when Alphonso Davies' low shot in the 73rd flew just wide of the post before Augsburg goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz then denied Lewandowski from close range.

