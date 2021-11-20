Left Menu

Tennis-WTA still trying to make 'direct contact' with Peng

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2021 03:12 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 03:12 IST
Tennis-WTA still trying to make 'direct contact' with Peng

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) is still trying to make "direct contact" with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who has not been seen or heard from publicly since she accused former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of coercing her into sex. Concern among the global tennis community and beyond has grown over Peng's safety and whereabouts since her allegation, with the WTA calling for an investigation.

"We continue all of our efforts to reach out and hopefully speak to her directly," WTA CEO Steve Simon said in an interview with Tennis Channel on Friday. Former doubles world number one Peng said on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that Gaoli coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Simon, who told CNN and other U.S. media outlets on Thursday that the tour would consider pulling tournaments worth tens of millions of dollars from China, called the situation "a significant issue." "Where we're at right now is we want to make sure that Peng Shuai is first of all safe, Simon said.

"We have received assurances from the Chinese Tennis Association that she is safe and not in harm's way, but we haven't been able to speak with her directly and we haven't been able to reflect to her directly our concerns or reflect to her all of the support that's available to her."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognition' of Putin; Dozens of Palestinians use Barcelona layover to seek asylum in Spain and more

World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognit...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill for $5.3 billion; Britain was unprepared for COVID-19, spending watchdog finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021