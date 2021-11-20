Left Menu

Tennis-Djokovic says Peng situation horrifying, says tennis must unite

"The whole community, tennis community, needs to back her up and her family, make sure that she's safe and sound because if you would have tournaments on the Chinese soil without resolving this situation, it would be a little bit strange. "I do understand why WTA has taken a stance like that." WTA chief Steve Simon said on Friday his organisation was at a "crossroads" with China and said they were continuing all efforts to reach out and hopefully speak to Peng directly. Djokovic said the tennis authorities should unite to figure out what action to take.

Reuters | Turin | Updated: 20-11-2021 04:23 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 04:23 IST
Tennis-Djokovic says Peng situation horrifying, says tennis must unite
  • Country:
  • Italy

World number one Novak Djokovic said tennis must stand together over the apparent disappearance of Chinese player Peng Shuai and described the ongoing situation as horrific. Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since saying on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex.

Amid growing concern about her whereabouts, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has threatened to pull tournaments out of China and the men's ATP has demanded clarity from the Chinese authorities. Asked for his thoughts following his victory over Cameron Norrie at the ATP Finals on Friday, Serbian Djokovic said he supported the WTA's threat "100 percent".

"I support the statement of WTA as an organization and also their president absolutely," he told reporters. "The whole community, tennis community, needs to back her up and her family, make sure that she's safe and sound because if you would have tournaments on the Chinese soil without resolving this situation, it would be a little bit strange.

"I do understand why WTA has taken a stance like that." WTA chief Steve Simon said on Friday his organisation was at a "crossroads" with China and said they were continuing all efforts to reach out and hopefully speak to Peng directly.

Djokovic said the tennis authorities should unite to figure out what action to take. "It's important because this is horrifying. I mean, a person is missing," the 34-year-old said.

"I hope that for the sake of tennis, Chinese tennis, Peng Shuai, to find her very soon. It's terrible. I mean, this could happen to anybody in any part of the world. "We just have to unite and stand together and show that there is no ignorance to this, that it's not like it's just I guess something that concerns China.

"It concerns the tennis world because she has been an international tennis athlete for many years. She deserves at least our support in this whole case."

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognition' of Putin; Dozens of Palestinians use Barcelona layover to seek asylum in Spain and more

World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognit...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill for $5.3 billion; Britain was unprepared for COVID-19, spending watchdog finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021