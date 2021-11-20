Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

'Don't get caught napping' - pillow fighting enters combat sports arena

Pillow fighting is moving out of the bedroom and into the boxing ring when Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) holds its first live, pay-per-view event in Florida on Jan. 29. Steve Williams, the man with the dream of turning childhood horseplay into a professional combat sport, said PFC delivers all the drama of hand-to-hand combat without the gore of mixed martial arts or boxing.

Tennis-WTA threatens to pull tournaments from China over Peng

Outcry over Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's whereabouts escalated as the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) threatened to pull tournaments out of China over her disappearance and the White House asked Beijing to prove she was safe. Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Tennis-Djokovic will have to be vaccinated to play in Australian Open

World number one Novak Djokovic and all other players will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to compete in the Australia Open next January, tournament chief Craig Tiley said on Saturday. Djokovic has declined to disclose whether he is vaccinated and said that he would wait until Tennis Australia revealed the health protocols before he made a decision about playing at Melbourne Park.

Motor racing-Hamilton sports Progress Pride helmet at Qatar GP

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton wore a rainbow-coloured helmet in Qatar Grand Prix practice on Friday, a day after speaking out about equal rights and increasing scrutiny on some of the countries the sport visited. Gay sex is punishable by jail in Qatar, as in many Muslim-majority countries.

Olympics-Peng situation may force IOC to take hard line with China, says Pound

With concern over the safety of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai growing into a global cause, the International Olympic Committee could be pushed into taking a hard line with the 2022 Beijing Olympic hosts, senior IOC member Dick Pound told Reuters. Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Tennis-Ruud downs Rublev to bag last-four spot, Djokovic crushes Norrie

Norway's Casper Ruud completed the semi-final lineup at the ATP Finals on Friday and will next face another Russian in holder Daniil Medvedev after a 2-6 7-5 7-6(5) win over Andrey Rublev. The 22-year-old Ruud qualifies as runner-up from the Green Group behind Novak Djokovic who later posted his third round-robin win by thumping British alternate Cameron Norrie 6-2 6-1.

Rangers extend contract of manager Chris Woodward through 2023

The Texas Rangers extended the contract of manager Chris Woodward through the 2023 season, with a club option for 2024, on Friday. The team did not announce financial terms.

Nets F Kevin Durant (shoulder) won't play Friday night

The Brooklyn Nets said forward Kevin Durant will miss Friday night's game against the visiting Orlando Magic with a right shoulder sprain. Durant told reporters last weekend that he has been playing through the injury while receiving treatment on his shooting shoulder. This will be his first absence of the season.

Tennis-Djokovic says Peng situation horrifying, says tennis must unite

World number one Novak Djokovic said tennis must stand together over the apparent disappearance of Chinese player Peng Shuai and described the ongoing situation as horrific. Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since saying on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex.

Mavericks to retire Dirk Nowitzki's No. 41 jersey on Jan. 5

Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki will have his No. 41 jersey retired when Dallas hosts the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 5. The ceremony will take place after the game between the Mavericks and the Stephen Curry-led Warriors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)