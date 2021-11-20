Sports News Roundup: NBA-Warriors' Kerr says America on 'dangerous path' after Rittenhouse verdict; Tennis-WTA threatens to pull tournaments from China over Peng and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-Warriors' Kerr says America on 'dangerous path' after Rittenhouse verdict

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said lax gun laws are leading the United States down a "dangerous path" after a jury on Friday acquitted teenager Kyle Rittenhouse in fatal shootings during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Jurors found Rittenhouse, 18, not guilty of homicide for killing two men and attempted homicide for wounding a third man. Rittenhouse claimed self defense.

Tennis-WTA threatens to pull tournaments from China over Peng

Outcry over Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's whereabouts escalated as the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) threatened to pull tournaments out of China over her disappearance and the White House asked Beijing to prove she was safe. Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Tennis-Djokovic will have to be vaccinated to play in Australian Open

World number one Novak Djokovic and all other players will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to compete in the Australia Open next January, tournament chief Craig Tiley said on Saturday. Djokovic has declined to disclose whether he is vaccinated and said that he would wait until Tennis Australia revealed the health protocols before he made a decision about playing at Melbourne Park.

Motor racing-Hamilton sports Progress Pride helmet at Qatar GP

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton wore a rainbow-coloured helmet in Qatar Grand Prix practice on Friday, a day after speaking out about equal rights and increasing scrutiny on some of the countries the sport visited. Gay sex is punishable by jail in Qatar, as in many Muslim-majority countries.

Olympics-Peng situation may force IOC to take hard line with China, says Pound

With concern over the safety of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai growing into a global cause, the International Olympic Committee could be pushed into taking a hard line with the 2022 Beijing Olympic hosts, senior IOC member Dick Pound told Reuters. Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Tennis-Ruud downs Rublev to bag last-four spot, Djokovic crushes Norrie

Norway's Casper Ruud completed the semi-final lineup at the ATP Finals on Friday and will next face another Russian in holder Daniil Medvedev after a 2-6 7-5 7-6(5) win over Andrey Rublev. The 22-year-old Ruud qualifies as runner-up from the Green Group behind Novak Djokovic who later posted his third round-robin win by thumping British alternate Cameron Norrie 6-2 6-1.

UK considering diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing: The Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year in protest at China's record on human rights, the Times reported on Saturday. An "active discussion" in government is ongoing, with Foreign Minister Liz Truss said to be in favour of the boycott, the newspaper said.

Rangers extend contract of manager Chris Woodward through 2023

The Texas Rangers extended the contract of manager Chris Woodward through the 2023 season, with a club option for 2024, on Friday. The team did not announce financial terms.

Tennis-Djokovic says Peng situation horrifying, says tennis must unite

World number one Novak Djokovic said tennis must stand together over the apparent disappearance of Chinese player Peng Shuai and described the ongoing situation as horrific. Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since saying on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex.

Mavericks to retire Dirk Nowitzki's No. 41 jersey on Jan. 5

Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki will have his No. 41 jersey retired when Dallas hosts the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 5. The ceremony will take place after the game between the Mavericks and the Stephen Curry-led Warriors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)