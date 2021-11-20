Left Menu

Unity and team bonding is our strength, says India jr hockey skipper ahead of WC

I hope and I believe we will do well in this tournament as well, he said in a Hockey India statement.In 2017, Prasad led India mens junior team for the first time at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, where the side finished third. He was named the Young Player of the Tournament for his consistent performances.In 2018, Prasad received a call-up to India mens senior side.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-11-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 11:55 IST
Unity and team bonding is our strength, says India jr hockey skipper ahead of WC
Hockey India logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India skipper Vivek Sagar Prasad believes unity and team bonding is his side's greatest strength going into the FIH Junior World Cup which kick-starts here on November 24. Highlighting the junior team's improvement since he first played with it in 2017, Prasad said, ''The team performed better in 2018 and 2019, but in 2020, the Covid period was a period of struggle for all.'' ''But the players remained and trained together with the aim to win the title (in Bhubaneswar), and hence the unity and the bond between them has improved a lot. The structure of the team has also improved.'' India will open its title defence with a clash against France on the opening day of the event. The skipper, who was part of India's historic Olympic bronze medal winning side in Tokyo, named Maninder Singh, Rahul Rajbar and Sanjay as some of the key players in the side. ''I hope and I believe we will do well in this tournament as well,'' he said in a Hockey India statement.

In 2017, Prasad led India men's junior team for the first time at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, where the side finished third. He was named the 'Young Player of the Tournament' for his consistent performances.

In 2018, Prasad received a call-up to India men's senior side. ''In 2013, in one of the small tournaments in my village in Itarsi district, Madhya Pradesh, Ashok Dhyan Chand came as the chief guest. He picked me from there and gave me an opportunity to come to the academy. I was shocked that such a big player is calling me to his academy. I could not believe it,'' Prasad recalled. ''Two years later, I came to India junior national camp. But unfortunately, I was not selected in the 33-man core group. A week later, when I went back to the academy, I suffered a major injury as my collar bone broke. After the operation, it took me around five months to recover.

''After I returned, I received another injury, and it was serious. Doctor told my parents that there is very little chance of my recovery. But I kept my focus on my recovery, and my family and friends helped me at that time,'' he shared his struggle and tough days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognition' of Putin; Dozens of Palestinians use Barcelona layover to seek asylum in Spain and more

World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021