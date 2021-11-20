Left Menu

Abhinav, Stuti win under-17 singles titles at Delhi State Ranking Prize Money Badminton C'ship

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 14:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Shuttlers Abhinav Manglam and Stuti Agrawal have crowned champions in their respective under-17 events at the Transform Delhi State Ranking Prize Money Badminton Championship here.

While Abhinav got the better of Abhigyan Sharma 21-14 21-10 in the boy's under-17 final, Stuti toiled hard to defeat Zainab Saeed 21-14 17-21 21-16 in the girl's summit clash at the K D Jadhav Warm-up Hall, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here on Friday.

The championship is the first in a series of three scheduled tournaments, organized by the Delhi Capital Badminton Association, to select Delhi teams to play further in the interstate and national championships in various categories.

Ishita Negi grabbed the top honors in the girl's singles and doubles events in the under-13 category. Ishita defeated Prasiddhi Gupta 21-11 21-10 in the singles event before partnering with Rishika Nandi to get the better of Prasiddhi and Sneha Kumar 21-14 23-21 in doubles.

The tournament is the first badminton sporting event at the Delhi state-level post the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been records of 1500 entries for the tournament being held in all categories i.e Under 13,15,17 19 years in boys and girls and senior men and women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

