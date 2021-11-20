Left Menu

Was wonderful watching AB de Villiers bat all these years: Ashwin

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday congratulated AB de Villiers on a great career.

AB de Villiers (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday congratulated AB de Villiers on a great career. Former Proteas batsman, AB de Villiers, had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, calling time on his participation in all T20 leagues across the world. This followed his retirement from international cricket in May of 2018.

"Congratulations on a great career @ABdeVilliers17. It was wonderful watching you bat all these years and good luck with what lies ahead," tweeted Ashwin. At 37 years of age, the icon ended his career with 9,424 T20 runs at a strike rate of 150.13 in 320 innings. He was not out 67 times, with four centuries, 69 fifties and a high score of 133 not out. He also took 230 catches and registered 18 stumpings.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) Director of Cricket Graeme Smith also said the maverick Proteas batter was in a class of his own. "It's safe to say that AB is in a class of his own," commented Cricket South Africa (CSA) Director of Cricket Graeme Smith in an official release.

"I was fortunate enough to not only play with him, but to captain him as well. Always a team man, AB was never afraid to step up to the plate in whatever capacity his team needed him in. He has batted, bowled and kept wicket for South Africa with the same passion and drive he puts into every task requested of him -- we won't even mention the outstanding fielder that he was on top of it all," he added. (ANI)

