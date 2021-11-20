Indian Arrows stays integral to AIFF's development roadmap, says Vineel Krishna

Left Menu

Commissioner cum Secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department of Odisha, Vineel Krishna visited the practice session of the Indian Arrows 2021-22 batch that is currently training in Bhubaneswar for the forthcoming I-League 2021-22 and the AFC Qualifiers.

Vineel Krishna with the Indian Arrows (Photo/AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
Commissioner cum Secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department of Odisha, Vineel Krishna visited the practice session of the Indian Arrows 2021-22 batch that is currently training in Bhubaneswar for the forthcoming I-League 2021-22 and the AFC Qualifiers. "It was nice to meet the 2021-22 batch of Indian Arrows who are currently practising under Odisha Sports' facilities in Bhubaneswar. Indian Arrows stays an integral part of the All India Football Federation's development roadmap, and Odisha Sports is glad to support the development wholeheartedly. We assure all the support to AIFF to take Indian Football to the next level," said Vineel Krishna in an AIFF release.

Odisha Sports has been an ardent supporter of Indian Football over the years, with Bhubaneswar being the home of Indian Arrows, besides hosting the Indian Senior Women's Team, the Gold Cup, the Super Cup, Indian Super League matches, and much more. Shanmugam Venkatesh, Head Coach Indian Arrows, stated it was "hugely inspiring" for the entire squad to interact with Vineel and thanked him for his time.

"I need to thank Mr Vineel for coming over. It was a great gesture for him to come over and interact with us. He congratulated us on the SAFF Championship victory and expressed his delight at the heart-warming performance in the qualifiers for the U23 AFC Asian Cup," said Venkatesh. The Arrows also defeated the Sikkim state team preparing for the Santosh Trophy 3-2. Sajad Hussain Parray (13th), Parthib Sundar Gogoi (43rd), and Harsh Patre (45th) were on target for the Arrows.

The Arrows will kick-off their domestic campaign with the IFA Shield, where they are slated to play Real Kashmir FC in their first match on November 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

