Left Menu

Asian Archery C'ships: Arjun Munda felicitates national archery players

Archery President Arjun Munda on Saturday welcomed the national archery players who returned after winning the Asian Archery Championships 2021 in Dhaka.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 16:49 IST
Asian Archery C'ships: Arjun Munda felicitates national archery players
Archery President Arjun Munda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Archery President Arjun Munda on Saturday welcomed the national archery players who returned after winning the Asian Archery Championships 2021 in Dhaka. Speaking to ANI, the president said, "We welcome our champions today and we wish them all the luck to do better in the upcoming games. Our archers did well in the Asian Archery Championships 2021 and made India proud. We will ensure that in future also, many should come up and play for the country."

"Our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is also playing a vital role in the development of these players and setting up a sports culture, which will be beneficial for our country," he added. Meanwhile, the world record holder in the cadet league, Parneet Kaur also said that wishes to play the Asian Games and later at the Paris Olympics.

"I create a world record in the cadet league and now my main focus is on the Asian games. Even though India failed to get any medal in archery at big events, I trust that the youngsters will do well and garb medal for the country in the upcoming days, said Parneet Kaur. India's campaign at Asian Archery Championships 2021 in Bangladesh ended with seven medals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
3
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
4
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021