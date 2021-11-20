Left Menu

India batter Surya Kumar Yadav on Saturday congratulated AB de Villiers on a great cricketing career, as the South African batter announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Updated: 20-11-2021 17:24 IST
Game will definitely not be same without you: Surya Kumar Yadav on De Villiers' retirement
AB de Villiers (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI
India batter Surya Kumar Yadav on Saturday congratulated AB de Villiers on a great cricketing career, as the South African batter announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Former Proteas batsman, Villiers, had announced his retirement on Friday, calling time on his participation in all T20 leagues across the world. This followed his retirement from international cricket in May of 2018.

"Congratulations on having such a massive career @ABdeVilliers17. The game will definitely not be the same without you, legend Wish you all the best for the next chapter #GOAT," tweeted Surya Kumar Yadav. At 37 years of age, the icon ended his career with 9,424 T20 runs at a strike rate of 150.13 in 320 innings. He was not out 67 times, with four centuries, 69 fifties and a high score of 133 not out. He also took 230 catches and registered 18 stumpings. (ANI)

