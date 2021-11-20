Left Menu

Rugby-Record breaker Hogg leads scrappy Scots to 29-20 victory over Japan

Captain Stuart Hogg became Scotland’s record test try scorer as he led his side to a nervous 29-20 victory over brave Japan in their autumn series clash at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 20:21 IST
Rugby-Record breaker Hogg leads scrappy Scots to 29-20 victory over Japan
Japan typically tried to run the ball at every opportunity and made numerous visits to Scotland’s 22, though the home side slowed the ball down each time to halt their momentum. Image Credit: Flickr

Captain Stuart Hogg became Scotland's record test try scorer as he led his side to a nervous 29-20 victory over brave Japan in their autumn series clash at Murrayfield on Saturday. Fullback Hogg moved past Tony Stanger and Ian Smith at the top of the all-time list as he bagged his 25th try, while Scotland also scored through wings Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham, and replacement hooker Stuart McInally.

Japan typically tried to run the ball at every opportunity and made numerous visits to Scotland's 22, though the home side slowed the ball down each time to halt their momentum. They scored a try through loose forward Tevita Tatafu to go with five penalties for Rikiya Matsuda. Scotland will be unhappy with the performance but made it three wins from their four autumn series matches after victories over Tongo and Australia, to go with a defeat to world champions South Africa, while for Japan it was just their sixth test since they hosted the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
3
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
4
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021