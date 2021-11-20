Left Menu

Tennis-Medvedev serves up Ruud awakening to reach Turin final

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev stormed into the final of the season-ending ATP Finals tournament in Turin on Saturday after crushing Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 6-2. The match marked world number two Medvedev's ninth win in a row at the ATP Finals and he improved his head-to-head record over Ruud to 3-0.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 20:36 IST
Tennis-Medvedev serves up Ruud awakening to reach Turin final
Russian Medvedev will face either Novak Djokovic or Germany's Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final. Image Credit: Flickr

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev stormed into the final of the season-ending ATP Finals tournament in Turin on Saturday after crushing Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 6-2. Russian Medvedev will face either Novak Djokovic or Germany's Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.

Medvedev started strongly against Ruud, breaking early to take a 2-1 lead in the first set and dictating play from the back of the court as Ruud struggled to contend with his opponent's deep groundstrokes. The Russian won 85% of his first-serve points as he wrapped up the opener in 42 minutes.

The second set followed a similar pattern to the first, with Medvedev racing into a 4-2 lead before closing out the match in 80 minutes, sending down 17 winners, and making just 14 unforced errors in the one-sided victory. The match marked world number two Medvedev's ninth win in a row at the ATP Finals and he improved his head-to-head record over Ruud to 3-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
3
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
4
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021