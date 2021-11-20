Motor racing-Hamilton puts Mercedes on pole in Qatar
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 20-11-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 20:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton put his Mercedes on pole position for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday.
Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen, 14 points clear of his British rival with three races to go, will join him on the front row but was nearly half a second slower in the floodlit evening session. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Andrew Heavens)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Red Bull's
- London
- Mercedes
- British
- Lewis Hamilton
- Qatar Grand Prix
- Max Verstappen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mukesh Ambani and family have no plans to relocate to London, says Reliance Industries
Motor racing-Bottas leads Mercedes one-two in first Mexico practice
Ambani not relocating to London: Reliance
Bottas takes pole as Mercedes goes 1-2 in Mexico qualifying
Motor racing-Bottas takes pole in Mexico as Mercedes lock out front row