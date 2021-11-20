Motor racing-Hamilton puts Mercedes on pole in Qatar

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton put his Mercedes on pole position for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday.

Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen, 14 points clear of his British rival with three races to go, will join him on the front row but was nearly half a second slower in the floodlit evening session. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Andrew Heavens)

