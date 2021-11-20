Left Menu

Motor racing-Hamilton puts Mercedes on pole in Qatar

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 20-11-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 20:40 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton puts Mercedes on pole in Qatar
Lewis Hamilton (Photo/ Lewis Hamilton Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton put his Mercedes on pole position for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday.

Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen, 14 points clear of his British rival with three races to go, will join him on the front row but was nearly half a second slower in the floodlit evening session. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Andrew Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
3
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
4
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021