Kiwi pacer McClenaghan terms ongoing Ind-NZ T20I series "meaningless"

The 35-year-old pacer, who had made acerbic replies on Twitter in the past, was referring to New Zealands defeat to Australia in the T20 World Cup summit class in Dubai on November 14.The three-match T20 International series between India and New Zealand began on November 17.

PTI | Auckland | Updated: 20-11-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 20:49 IST
Out of favour Kiwi pacer Mitchell McClenaghan has termed the ongoing Twenty20 series between India and New Zealand as ''meaningless''.

India have already sealed the series with their second consecutive win against the BlackCaps.

After McClenaghan commented on Twitter on AB de Villier's retirement, a cricket fan reminded him of New Zealand's T20I series loss to India after suffering their second defeat in Ranchi on Friday.

To this, McClenaghan, who last played for New Zealand in 2018, replied: ''Did they? You mean in meaningless series 72 hours after a WC final defeat with 3 games in 5 days playing a team with 10 days rest in their home conditions?'' The 35-year-old pacer, who had made acerbic replies on Twitter in the past, was referring to New Zealand's defeat to Australia in the T20 World Cup summit class in Dubai on November 14.

The three-match T20 International series between India and New Zealand began on November 17. The Blackcaps lost the first match by seven wickets and the second by five wickets. The third match will be played in Kolkata on Sunday. McClenaghan has played 48 ODIs and 29 T20Is since making debut in 2012.

