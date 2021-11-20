TN BJP honours former basketball team captain

Former captain of the Indian women's basketball team, Anitha Pauldurai, was felicitated by the state BJP recently, the party said.

Pauldurai, a Padma Shri recipient, was honoured by BJP state president K Annamalai recently.

''The purpose for the felicitation ceremony is to honour the achievement of Padma Shri Anitha Pauldurai and to encourage budding athletes, sportsmen and sportswomen to take up sports as a viable career opportunities and bring laurels to the nations,'' a release from Amar Prasad Reddy, the party's state President, Sports and Youth Development Cell, said.

