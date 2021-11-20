Left Menu

TN BJP honours former basketball team captain

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-11-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 21:34 IST
TN BJP honours former basketball team captain
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former captain of the Indian women's basketball team, Anitha Pauldurai, was felicitated by the state BJP recently, the party said.

Pauldurai, a Padma Shri recipient, was honoured by BJP state president K Annamalai recently.

''The purpose for the felicitation ceremony is to honour the achievement of Padma Shri Anitha Pauldurai and to encourage budding athletes, sportsmen and sportswomen to take up sports as a viable career opportunities and bring laurels to the nations,'' a release from Amar Prasad Reddy, the party's state President, Sports and Youth Development Cell, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
4
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021